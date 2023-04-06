African Islamic Finance Awards Distribution Ceremony will be held in Gambia

Awards Aim to Recognized the Institutional Role through Socio-Economic Developmental Impact for a Better Future says Muhammad Zubair

DUBAI: African Islamic Finance Awards distribution ceremony will be held along with 10th African Islamic Finance Summit which is scheduled on 3rd May 2023 in Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, The Gambia with the Theme, lets encourage the African Islamic Banking and Takaful Industry. AlHuda CIBE -UAE is organizing Africa Islamic Finance Awards. Africa is the world’s second-largest and most popular continent after Asia. Africa, in particular, is a region in which Islamic finance could and indeed should thrive.

Awards will be given in recognition to the services providers in Islamic finance and Takaful industry. Categories like Best emerging personality in African Islamic finance, Best African Islamic finance education & training provider, Best Innovative product in Islamic banking and finance, Best Islamic finance institute and Best African Takaful company. AlHuda CIBE has taken responsibility and has announced these awards on an international level in 15 different categories, whose nomination will be received till April 20th, 2023.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive of AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics – United Arab Emirates said that Awards are the token of appreciation for the industry which is dedicatedly working for the development of Islamic finance industry to put knowledgeable impact through socio-economic developments. African Islamic Finance Awards are a signature initiative of AlHuda CIBE aimed to recognize and encourage industry stakeholders. He also said that these Award distribution ceremonies will be conducted to highlight the best practices in Islamic Banks and celebrate the success of institutions and individuals, aiming to promote social responsibility, Shariah authenticity, and commitment to the Islamic Finance Industry. The main objective of this event is to designate the significance of Islamic finance, its sustainability, impact on economy and society and opportunities for Africa. West Africa is the emerging market for Islamic Banking and Finance, Anglophone countries Nigeria and Francophone Senegal are the hub, those are playing distinguished roles. AlHuda CIBE in reference to its legacy for the promotion of Islamic Finance Industry, by considering the significance of Francophone countries going to host this event in French Language too. It will be a great opportunity for French speaking nations to participate and explore the opportunities for sustainable socio-economic ventures. This event will also be followed by Two Days Post Event Workshop for Islamic Banking and Finance Industry Practical aspects, scheduled on 4th -5th May 2023 in the Gambia. For information please visit: https://www.alhudacibe.com/aifs2023/

