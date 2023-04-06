PFA halts roll patti production and imposes EPO on unit due to unhygienic conditions

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has halted the production of samosas and roll patties in a production unit in Aziz Bhatti Town and imposed an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) due to unhygienic conditions.

According to a spokesperson for PFA, the enforcement team found the presence of insects, rodents, and cats in the production area, and roll patties were kept on the floor surface.

The authority also witnessed cigarette buds, open dustbins, covered flour with a dirty cloth, and poor cleanliness of hygiene. In addition, the workers did not remove their jewellery while dealing with the food.

The use of substandard ingredients in food preparation can cause health problems for consumers, and the PFA is prioritizing the provision of healthy, safe, and standard food during the holy month of Ramadan. The PFA urges food business operators to maintain hygiene and comply with food standards to avoid penalties and legal action.

