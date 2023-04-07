DC Lahore Orders Acceleration of Dengue Surveillance; 53 Warning Notices Issued in Last 24 Hours

LAHORE: The District Administration Lahore is ramping up dengue surveillance efforts in the city. DC Lahore Rafia Haider conducted a surprise visit to Shalimar and Cantt areas on Friday morning to inspect the performance of dengue teams.

During the visit, she revealed that 684 indoor and 36 outdoor places have tested positive for dengue larvae since the start of 2023. She also mentioned that due to violations of SOPs, 681 people had been issued warning notices while cases had been registered against 7 people.

In the last 24 hours, 53 places were issued warning notices, bringing the total to 681. To ensure the safety of citizens, the DC ordered all officers and officials to closely monitor the 30,444 hotspots in all towns and inspect more than 5,000 places daily.

Rafia Haider emphasized the importance of increasing the number of dengue surveillance teams, especially considering alerts from the Meteorology department.

The DC Lahore instructed town officers and concerned authorities to complete their daily targets and to monitor hotspot areas more rapidly and strictly. She stressed that no negligence would be tolerated during the dengue campaign and urged citizens to not allow water to stand in their homes and surroundings.

Dengue teams will continue to eliminate larvae where they are found.

