PFA imposes heavy fine on nimko production unit for violations and substandard oil

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a raid on a nimko production unit in Nishtar Town, resulting in the imposition of a hefty fine and disposal of 160 litres of substandard oil.

The PFA watchdogs took action against the snacks production unit for frying nimko in reused oil, failing to implement measures to control pests, having a poor storage system, and a lack of hygiene.

It is essential for every food business operator to implement hygiene principles, and the law will deal severely with any violations.

The use of substandard ingredients in food preparation can cause health problems for consumers.

The PFA remains vigilant in its efforts to ensure that food businesses comply with food safety regulations, and violators will face strict consequences.

