MIXI Joins Oasys Blockchain as a Validator

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 April 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announced that MIXI, Inc. (MIXI), Japan's leading media powerhouse, has officially joined as the latest node validator in the blockchain's network. The partnership is also expected to lay the foundation for further collaboration in games between the two organizations down the line., said: MIXI aims to enrich the connections between people by providing communication services, such as the social media platform "mixi," and bring close friends and families together with our smartphone game "Monster Strike." Through our participation as a validator for Oasys, which creates new user experiences with its unique approach, we hope to enhance existing communication pathways and create captivating content for our user base., said: "The inclusion of MIXI, the company behind the blockbuster title Monster Strike that led mobile gaming to mass adoption, as our validator is significant for Oasys as we forge partnerships to enable the mass adoption of blockchain games. We believe that this opens the door to many more collaborations to come, be it working with our Genesis Council or creating game content, ultimately, making significant strides to pioneer the future of blockchain gaming."In just over a year since its formation, Oasys revolutionized the way gamers and developers create and interact on blockchain. It recently achieved full decentralization with its native OAS token now approved for listing in both South Korea and Japan, and launched its mainnet blockchain protocol with over a dozen playable games available to its community. Oasys continues to advance its mission of bringing blockchain gaming to the world, by encouraging the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.