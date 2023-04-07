Son Ye-Jin And Son Suk-Ku Of Spackman Media Group Secure Leading Positions At CBC News Netizen Awards For Best Actress And Actor

Spackman Media Group flagship artist Son Ye-jin ranked first in the female actor category of CBC News Netizen Awards in Korea on March 31, 2023

Represented by MSteam of Spackman Media Group, Son Ye-jin secured 58.1% or 37,606 of the votes at the CBC News Netizen Awards

Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku of Disney+ record-breaking Korean drama BIG BET took second place in the male actor category SINGAPORE – (the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by global media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Son Ye-jin of MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (“MSteam“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), was awarded Best Actress by CBC News Netizen Awards in Korea on March 31, 2023. Son Suk-ku, who is also represented by Spackman Media Group, achieved second place in the male actor category.



Spackman Media Group flagship artist, Son Ye-jin, achieved 58.1% or 37,606 of the votes at the CBC News Netizen Awards in Korea. Park Eun-bin of EXTRAORDINARY ATTORNEY WOO (2022), Kim Hye-soo of DEFAULT (2018), which was produced by the Group, and Song Hye-kyo of THE GLORY (2022/2023) took the second, third and fourth place respectively. Accordingly, they secured 36.7%, 2.1% and 1.7% of the votes.



Another Spackman Media Group marquee artist, Son Suk-ku, secured 13.2% or 2,928 of votes, surpassing Song Joong-ki of REBORN RICH (2022), Lee Byung-hun of MASTER (2016), which was produced by the Group, and Lee Jung-jae of SQUID GAME (2021). The top spot went to Hyun-bin of highly popular drama CRASH LANDING ON YOU (2019), starring Son Ye-jin of Spackman Media Group.



Son Ye-jin starred in 39 (2022), which ranked as the #1 drama on OTT in Korea and the 8th most watched Netflix TV shows worldwide in March 2022. Her previous tvN K-drama, CRASH LANDING ON YOU (2019), achieved massive record-breaking viewership success in Korea and became a top hit in Japan, attaining #1 on Japan’s Netflix for four months. The K-drama was one of the top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows in the United States during its release



Son Ye-jin was also awarded the Hallyu Drama Best Actress Award at the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards for her role in CRASH LANDING ON YOU and ranked #1 in the brand reputation of drama actors in Korea in February 2022, based on the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute.



Some of her well-known films include BE WITH YOU (2018), THE NEGOTIATION (2018), and THE LAST PRINCESS (2016), all of which were invested by the Group and/or Spackman Media Group.



Represented by MSteam, Son Ye-jin was selected as the brand ambassador for US skin care brand Skinceuticals and as luxury fashion brand Valentino’s muse. She was also the face of Crocodile’s woman apparel and Smart Communications Inc., a leading telecommunications service provider in the Philippines.



Other than Son Ye-jin, MSteam also represents internationally recognized actor Wi Ha-jun of SQUID GAME and top actress Lee Min-jung, who won the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.



Son Suk-ku of Spackman Media Group starred in BIG BET Season 2, which broke the record for the highest viewership in its first week of release, overtaking all previous Disney+ Korean original content.



In February this year, Son Suk-ku was also ranked #1 in the 2023 MALE ACTORS TO WATCH survey conducted by Cine21, a weekly film magazine in Korea.



Son Suk-ku also took the top spot in movie star reputation, according to the Korea Corporation Reputation Research Institute in January 2023. Moreover, in December 2022, he won the JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation, an online competitive analysis agency for K-content in Korea.



The top ranking of Son Suk-ku and the highest viewership of BIG BET Season 2 of all time for Korean content on Disney+ continue to underscore his star power in the Korean entertainment sector.



Last year, Son Suk-ku dominated both the big and small screens in Korea with his lead roles in the 2022’s top box office performing film, THE ROUNDUP, and the most popular K-drama in May 2022, MY LIBERATION NOTES.



Son Suk-ku is represented by SBD Entertainment Inc. (“SBD Entertainment“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents and manages the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama THE PENTHOUSE 3, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed Shiseido in 2022.











About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit