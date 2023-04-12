CoinW Will Make Its Debut at 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Festival Explore New Opportunities for Web3
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 12 April 2023 – The 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Festival will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 12 to 15. CoinW has been invited to attend the largest-ever cryptocurrency event in Hong Kong, inviting industry leaders, top VC investors, renowned Web3 projects, media and emerging forces to meet in Hong Kong to discuss the innovation opportunities under Hong Kong’s Web3 policy and the cutting-edge issues of various Web3 tracks through organizing and participating in various Web3-themed events such as Afterparty, private yacht reception and closed door workshop.