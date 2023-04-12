Eleven International Wins Prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in 2023’s Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Cross-border agency wins 4 Stevie® Awards days after inaugural award from PRCA APAC. Wins include 1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze awards in media relations and marketing innovation categories
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 April 2023 – Eleven International was named the winner of 4 Stevie® Awards in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Winning Gold for Innovation in Paid Media Planning & Management, Silver for Innovation in Media Relations, and two Bronzes for the Most Innovative Public Relations Agency of the Year and for Innovation in Brand Development.