VinES and Li-Cycle announce strategic, long-term battery recycling agreement
Li-Cycle assessing opportunity to develop a dedicated Spoke recycling plant in Vietnam near VinES’ lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities, underpinned by customer demand
Li-Cycle continues to strengthen relationship with VinES to advance its position as a leading global recycling partner
TORONTO, ONTARIO – Media OutReach – 12 April 2023 – VinES Energy Solutions (“VinES”) and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, are pleased to announce that they have signed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) for a long-term recycling relationship. According to the Agreement, from 2024, Li-Cycle will become VinES’ strategic and preferred recycling partner for VinES’ Vietnamese-sourced battery materials.
