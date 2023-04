VinES and Li-Cycle announce strategic, long-term battery recycling agreement

TORONTO, ONTARIO – Media OutReach – 12 April 2023 – VinES Energy Solutions (“VinES”) and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, are pleased to announce that they have signed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) for a long-term recycling relationship. According to the Agreement, from 2024, Li-Cycle will become VinES’ strategic and preferred recycling partner for VinES’ Vietnamese-sourced battery materials.