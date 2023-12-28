Shopee Live Enables Keropok Lekor Seller from Terengganu to Own a House

Keropok Mfaizz Popularizes Packing Secara Live Nationwide
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 December 2023 – Muhammad Faizz bin Pausan Arif from Terengganu, owner-operator of Keropok Mfaizz, is one of Shopee Live’s top record-breaking rural sellers for selling over RM500,000 keropok lekor in just three months. Every morning at 8am on Shopee Live, he becomes a household name as Malaysian audiences watch him pack two thirds fish meat mixture for instant delivery on his ‘Packing Secara Live’ series.