Crypto exchange Coinut selects Coinbase Custody to securely, store and insure users’ digital assets
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – Security is one of the main fortes of Coinut as a cryptocurrency exchange. Following the recent high-profile incidents like the collapse of FTX and the crash of LUNA, the importance of having a robust security infrastructure has never been more evident. Having 9 years of being in the business, Coinut takes a step forward in keeping its clients’ digital assets or cryptocurrencies secured and ensured from cyber hacks and other causes of loss of funds by signing up with qualified and regulated cryptocurrency custodian, Coinbase Custody.