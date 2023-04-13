Southco Introduces H3 Electronic Locking Swinghandle Latch With Modular Security Options
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced an H3-EM electronic locking swinghandle with modular access control options. Specialized for data center racks and similar applications, it allows manufacturers to meet a wide variety of security needs using only a single latch. The H3-EM Modular latch easily integrates with existing enclosures and security systems, so users can easily upgrade to higher security.