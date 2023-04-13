89 Local Companies Recognised as “Consumer Caring Companies” by GS1 Hong Kong

Retail & Food Companies Attract New Consumers with Consumer-first Strategies as HK Returns to Normalcy
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – With the full resumption of economic activities and return of visitors, Hong Kong’s retail sales surged for 2 consecutive months, beaming hope for a steady recovery. Celebrating companies’ tenacity to customer care, the 12th GS1 Hong Kong’s “Consumer Caring Scheme” has recognized 89 local companies this year. Several retail & food companies newly joined the Scheme to promote their commitment to consumer centricity, empowering them to tap into new sales opportunities with positive brand reputation. The award presentation ceremony will be held on 30 May 2023 at GS1 Hong Kong Solution Day.