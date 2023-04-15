Samsung Electronics Celebrates Next Generation Asian Female Golfers
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 April 2023 – Samsung Electronics celebrated the newly crowned Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) champion, Eila Galitsky of Thailand for her astonishing performance at the fifth edition of the championship held recently in Singapore. As champion and player with best round on the final day, Galitsky had brought home the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Buds2 Pro – in addition to her championship prizes, and the opportunity to advance to three other major championships.