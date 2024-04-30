Huangshan Tourism Group partners with Alipay to launch “International Visitor Friendly Scenic Spot” ahead of May Day holiday
HUANGSHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2024 – Huangshan Tourism Group, which operates “the loveliest mountain of China” Huangshan, announced its partnership with Alipay, the leading digital payment and lifestyle service platform, to launch the “International Visitor Friendly Scenic Spot” initiative. The initiative aims to enhance the travel experience of global visitors in China ahead of a major holiday in the country, the May Day holiday.