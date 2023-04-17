Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong receives industry accolades at the HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards 2022

The company won in the Infant and Child Nutrition category for its upgraded HK MJN A+ formula.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 April 2023 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (“Mead Johnson”) clinched the top award for its HK MJN A+upgraded formula in the Infant and Child Nutrition category at the recent Hong Kong Business Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards 2022. For more than a century, Mead Johnson Nutrition has led the way in developing safe, high-quality, innovative paediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world’s children for a better start in life.