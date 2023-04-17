Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Announces Launch of Offering of Floating Rate Notes due 2028 and Fixed Rate Notes Due 2028

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – EQS Newswire – 17 April 2023 – Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. (the ““) today announced that it has launched an offering of floating rate senior secured notes due 2028 (the ““) and fixed rate senior secured notes due 2028 (the “” and, together with the Floating Rate Notes, the ““), as part of the refinancing of the Issuer’s existing floating rate senior secured notes due 2025 and fixed rate senior secured notes due 2025 (collectively, the ““) and its parent company Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.’s existing senior notes due 2026 (the “” and, together with the Existing Senior Secured Notes, the ““).The proceeds from the offering of the Notes (the ““), together with cash on balance sheet, are expected to be used to (i) redeem the Existing Notes in full (including paying the accrued interest), (ii) pay the redemption premium for the Existing Notes and (iii) pay related fees and expenses. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed.The Issuer has posted additional information about the CABB Group on CABB Group GmbH’s investor page.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.