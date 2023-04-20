Arta TechFin and GFO-X partner to enhance global liquidity and trading services of regulated digital asset derivatives

Agreement to collaborate on the creation of product and provision of services relating to digital asset derivatives.

HONG KONG SAR and LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023 – Arta TechFin Corporation Limited ("ARTA") and Global Futures and Options Limited ("GFO-X") today signed a Memorandum of Understanding and announce a strategic collaboration to create new and innovative digital asset derivative products tailored for both an Asian and UK/European customer base. GFO-X brings a regulated venue to grow the global liquidity pool for digital asset derivatives. ARTA will bring Asian-based client flow via regulated, cash-settled, derivatives solutions. The combination of GFO-X and Arta, which brings together a regulated institutional platform seeded with global liquidity, solves for the key gap between Asian and US trading hours, resolving client's pain points and expediting institutional and family office's adoption of digital assets in both regions.In 2022 ARTA invested in GFO-X alongside other institutional investors and family offices.Authorised and regulated by the UK FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), GFO-X is the UK's first regulated and centrally cleared trading venue dedicated to digital asset derivatives. GFO-X recently announced a partnership with London Stock Exchange Group's LCH SA. Subject to LCH SA's regulatory approvals and requirements, GFO-X strives to ensure digital asset derivatives' trading and clearing requirements and growing demand can be met within a secure, highly regulated environment.said:"We are delighted to announce this collaboration with ARTA. We look forward to working together to leverage each other's geographical expertise to enhance our service offering to a significant and differentiated Asian customer base. GFO-X is regulated in the UK but has strong roots in Asia with our significant presence and heritage in Hong Kong. We see great potential in the growth and appetite for regulated digital asset derivative products in Asia."said:"We are excited to partner with GFO-X in creating innovative digital asset solutions and offering the best global products to our clients. We bridge the gap between Asian and European flows and enable clients to take advantage of structural trading opportunities. Furthermore, our strategic investment in GFO-X shows our commitment in building up regulated digital asset ecosystem with leading global players."

About GFO-X

GFO-X is the UK’s first regulated and centrally cleared trading venue dedicated to digital asset derivatives. UK FCA authorised and regulated to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), GFO-X is connected to the world’s largest financial institutions and has partnered with a leading clearing house LCH, solving for counterparty and credit risk.



Evolving regulation will bring digital assets into mainstream finance. This transition demands traditional market structures, supported by new technologies, to solve the multiple risks currently associated with the digital asset market.



GFO-X services the significant unmet need of large global institutional participants who require a highly regulated, institutional-grade trading venue for digital asset derivatives.



Our mission is to deliver enhanced liquidity, institutional connectivity and risk mitigation through high-performance technology and optimised contract specifications.



