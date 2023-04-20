DBIoD: Supporting Sustainable Diamond Industry Growth Through 130-Years Expertise
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023 – With over 130 years of experience in the diamond industry, De Beers Institute of Diamonds (DBIoD hereafter) has recently been rebranded from the De Beers Group Industry Services (DBGIS). As the world’s leading laboratory that only grades natural and untreated diamonds, DBIoD offers professional and reliable services for grading and identifying raw natural diamonds, as well as cutting-edge diamond identification instrument sales and customized diamond education courses for industry professionals and consumers. Visit our official website to learn more.