Next Generation Monitoring: Neumann Releases the KH 120 II
BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023 – Neumann, one of the leading brands in pro audio, has announced the release of the KH 120 II studio monitor. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the KH 120 II offers improvements in all acoustic parameters for deeper bass, higher SPL capability, and increased resolution. In addition, its internal DSP engine allows for phase linear crossovers and room correction via Neumann’s MA 1 Automatic Alignment.