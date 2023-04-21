The Largest International Student Design Competition Goes Global With 21 Design Association on Board

Total Prize Money of US$120,000 and Free Entry for All
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 21 April 2023 – Established in 2008, the Taiwan International Student Design Competition (TISDC) has currently entered its 16th year, it continues to be acknowledged by the global design industry as a student exclusive competition that is not only world-renowned but also highly credible. The competition serves as a paradigm for design education sponsored and promoted by the Taiwan’s Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. The theme of this year, Compassion, is tightly connected to the SDGs: Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the UN. It is hoped that students worldwide can observe and tap into people and things in need in daily lives as well as apply design thinking that embodies empathy and compassion to make this world a better place.