BRAND XIAMEN Makes a Powerful Debut, Xiamen Enterprises’ Innovations Attract Widespread Attention

Published: April 25, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 April 2023 – The Global Sources Exhibition in Hong Kong concluded spectacularly. The second phase of the exhibition, held from April 18th to 21st, featured the Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances, as well as the Lifestyle x Fashion. During this time, the “BRAND XIAMEN” delegation, organized by Xiamen C&T M.I.C.E. Service Co.,Ltd. and Xiamen Sports Industry Association, showcased Xiamen’s strong presence in two major advantageous industries – Smart home and Textiles. Focusing on current popular products, the delegation demonstrated Xiamen enterprises’ robust capabilities in product innovation, brand planning, and production techniques, garnering significant attention at the event.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.