BRAND XIAMEN Makes a Powerful Debut, Xiamen Enterprises’ Innovations Attract Widespread Attention
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 April 2023 – The Global Sources Exhibition in Hong Kong concluded spectacularly. The second phase of the exhibition, held from April 18th to 21st, featured the Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances, as well as the Lifestyle x Fashion. During this time, the “BRAND XIAMEN” delegation, organized by Xiamen C&T M.I.C.E. Service Co.,Ltd. and Xiamen Sports Industry Association, showcased Xiamen’s strong presence in two major advantageous industries – Smart home and Textiles. Focusing on current popular products, the delegation demonstrated Xiamen enterprises’ robust capabilities in product innovation, brand planning, and production techniques, garnering significant attention at the event.