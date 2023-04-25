The Most Effective Ways To Improve The Employee Onboarding Process

As a business owner, you need to be skilled in various areas to start a business and keep it flourishing. While it’s easy enough to hand-pick and train your first few employees, the DIY approach to onboarding employees won’t suffice when your business starts to grow.

At some point, you will need to implement an employee onboarding process that helps new professionals adjust to their new roles and colleagues efficiently. An effective onboarding process ensures employees can adopt the skills, knowledge, and behaviors necessary to be productive in the company sooner.

So, if you’re still relying on an outdated onboarding process, here are a few effective ways to improve the process.

Automate What You Can

When hiring a new employee, you’ll need to get through a few regulatory steps, from submitting paperwork to the government to ensuring the employee has access to all the relevant organization systems and channels.

Instead of letting the entire onboarding process get weighed down by these and other mundane protocols, consider automating as much as possible. Third-party employee onboarding software can automate and improve these steps of the onboarding process.

Keep Things Interactive

Starting a new job role can be an anxiety-fuelling experience, even for the most experienced professionals. So, instead of devoting the entire first day to sorting out the admin associated with employee onboarding, make a social event of your employees’ first day.

Introduce the rest of the team, include a few one-on-one coffee breaks, and allow your employee to settle into their workspace. You could even encourage new employees to shadow colleagues in similar roles.

Define Standards Right From The Start

No matter how detailed a job vacancy post is, it’s unlikely to tell the full story of what the position really entails. Be sure to define the standards right from the start so that new employees know and understand their job role and what is expected of them.

Make Resources Accessible

From business conduct standards and contract documents to training handbooks and everything in between, your employees need access to a variety of business resources. So, it’s crucial that all resources are accessible to new employees.

Provide new employees with enough resources to use as references and make sure all new hires have access to organization information required for their job roles.

Explain The Company Culture

While you’ll want to avoid insisting the company is “like a family,” as this phrase has quickly been noted by employees as a red flag for workplace hostility, it’s still important to explain the unique company culture so new hires know what to expect.

Chat with new employees about the company’s values and mission and challenge them to identify where they see their own values aligning with the organization. Moreover, explain the general dress code and other specifics that influence company culture and the work environment. When attracting and retaining top talent for your organization, it’s crucial to offer an exceptional employee onboarding experience that welcomes new hires.

