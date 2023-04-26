Arta partners with EDG UK as exclusive distributor of digital asset structured products in Hong Kong, planning ASEAN headquarter in Singapore

HONG KONG SAR and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 April 2023 – Arta TechFin (“ARTA”, HKSE: 0279), a hybrid fintech platform bridging traditional financial assets and digital assets (“DA”), partners with Enhanced Digital Group UK Limited (“EDG UK”), a leading provider of digital asset (DA) structured derivative solutions to distribute digital asset structured products in Hong Kong exclusively.This partnership with EDG UK enables ARTA clients to access digital markets in traditional USD structured note formats. ARTA will be able to offer clients a variety of return scenarios, including asymmetric strategies and capital protected structures. In addition to the EDG UK partnership, having partnership networks in New York, Singapore and Zurich, ARTA offers a one-stop global solution in over-the-counter structured products and exchange-traded derivative products listed in Chicago and Hong Kong.“We are thrilled to partner with EDG UK to develop a global digital asset financial ecosystem. EDG UK and other partners bring in global liquidity and cutting edge product choices to meet our client demands for tailor-made digital asset solutions in traditional USD formats.” saidMeanwhile ARTA is looking to set up ASEAN headquarter in Singapore to strengthen its distribution channel and client coverage, and obtain Capital Market Services (CMS) licenses in Singapore. ARTA considers that its physical presence and local licensed partners will further strengthen ARTA’s existing regional coverage in security tokenization and digital asset investments.In mid-February, ARTA announced a strategic partnership with OSL, the digital asset business division of BC Technology Group (HKSE: 0863), to create an end-to-end virtual asset financial service ecosystem, including origination of asset-backed security tokens, secondary trading of physically-settled and cash-settled DA spot and derivatives, and custody of OTC and exchange-traded DA.Hashtag: #ArtaTechFin

About Arta TechFin Corporation Limited

Arta TechFin is a hybrid financial (HyFi) platform bridging traditional finance with blockchain-based financial system via technology innovations. Our regulated one-stop solution enables corporates, financial institutions, and family offices to access traditional assets and digital assets.



ARTA, through its various subsidiaries, are licensed under Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Other licenses include Hong Kong Stock Exchange participant, insurance brokerage license, trustee license and money lending license in Hong Kong as well as Eurex participant in Germany.



