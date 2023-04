Leverage IoT and mobile app to facilitate self-service operations for property management

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 April 2023 – NineSmart Limited is proud to announce the launch of Smart Residence , a contactless access and facilities booking solution for residential buildings under NineSmart Solutions (NSS) . With the rising demand for property technology (PropTech), NineSmart is committed to becoming a prominent solution provider in the market with advanced IoT technology.