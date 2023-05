Renowned Chinese Contemporary Artist Stages First Open-To-Public Exhibition At ION Art Featuring Digital Art, NFTs & Official Santu Web3 Club

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 May 2023 – For the first time in Singapore, contemporary artist Santu Song, one of China’s most celebrated artistic personalities of our generation, presents her digital artworks, NFTs and her official Santu Web3 Club, in an immersive exhibition at ION Art, entitles