Liverpool FC partner with All Star Partners for official retail partnership in China By Media OutReach Published: May 2, 2023 LIVERPOOL, UK – Media OutReach – 2 May 2023 – Liverpool FC are pleased to announce a new official retail partnership with All Star Partners (ASP) in China. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) MORE FROM THIS SECTION Aon’s Survey Finds Employee Wellbeing Has Risen in Importance and Investment; Mental Health is Top Wellbeing Issue in Asia Pacific NetApp Appoints Andrew Sotiropoulos as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific World Mode Holdings Group brings to APAC full suite of capabilities for a rapidly evolving world of retail BingX Presents $SUI Token Listing Event for early investors BlueOnion announces the Appointment of Dr. Agnes K Y Tai as Chief EC.ESG Investment Strategist Bybit Introduces a New Era of Hassle-Free Crypto Lending Enter The Multiverse of Artist Santu Song Gateway Arts Brings To The Stage Its Digital Blockbuster The Monster in the Mirror TO YOU, CECI 1938, The famous Lambrusco from Cantine Ceci Bitkub CEO Jirayut (Topp) Srupsrisopa Speaks to Xapo’s Bank Maverick Podcast on Blockchain, Democratising Finance and Bitcoin in Southeast Asia Follow @lhrtimes on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook Previous articleTO YOU, CECI 1938, The famous Lambrusco from Cantine Ceci Next articleBybit Introduces a New Era of Hassle-Free Crypto Lending You may also like May 3, 2023 Aon’s Survey Finds Employee Wellbeing Has Risen in Importance and Investment; Mental Health is Top Wellbeing Issue in Asia Pacific May 3, 2023 NetApp Appoints Andrew Sotiropoulos as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific May 3, 2023 World Mode Holdings Group brings to APAC full suite of capabilities for a rapidly evolving world of retail May 2, 2023 BingX Presents $SUI Token Listing Event for early investors May 2, 2023 BlueOnion announces the Appointment of Dr. Agnes K Y Tai as Chief EC.ESG Investment Strategist May 2, 2023 Bybit Introduces a New Era of Hassle-Free Crypto Lending Comments are closed.