CPA Australia Survey: Indian small businesses lead in innovation and profitable technology investment
- India’s small businesses crowned innovation leaders for third year.
- Record high recruitment and strong expansion planned for 2023.
- Increasing costs, especially fuel, and internet connectivity are key challenges.
NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 – Over three quarters of India’s small businesses are primed for growth in 2023, driven by innovation, digital technologies and customer satisfaction, a new survey shows.