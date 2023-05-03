CPA Australia Survey: Indian small businesses lead in innovation and profitable technology investment

Published: May 3, 2023

  • India’s small businesses crowned innovation leaders for third year.
  • Record high recruitment and strong expansion planned for 2023.
  • Increasing costs, especially fuel, and internet connectivity are key challenges.

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 – Over three quarters of India’s small businesses are primed for growth in 2023, driven by innovation, digital technologies and customer satisfaction, a new survey shows.

