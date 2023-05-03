The Mills Fabrica portfolio company Circ partners with Zara to launch a first-of-its kind collection made using recycled polycotton blended textiles

Published: May 3, 2023

The Mills Fabrica is proud to support Circ as it makes sustainable fashion accessible to the masses

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 – The Mills Fabrica portfolio company Circ , the textile technology company that recycles polycotton waste back into new fibers, launches a first-of-its-kind collection with Zara. The partnership takes a pivotal step towards circularity in the fashion industry by revealing a new first-of-its-kind women’s capsule collection made with recycled textiles derived from polycotton textile waste. The collection is now available across 11 markets globally.

