Hong Kong Baptist University joint research suggests that urine cytomegalovirus test facilitates early prediction of AIDS end-organ diseases
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 May 2023 – A Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) collaborative research team has shown that urine tests for human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) can identify the risk of end-organ diseases such as pneumonitis, gastrointestinal ulcers, hepatitis and myocarditis, earlier in patients who have been infected with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1). The findings suggest that HCMV detection in urine should be implemented as a routine test for HIV-1 patients who are progressing towards acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), as anti-HCMV treatments could reduce the incidence of lung and cardiovascular end-organ diseases by half.