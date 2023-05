Intuit QuickBooks launches QuickBooks Online Accountant in more than 170 countries around the world

In a world first, the launch of the cloud-based financial management software is free to accounting professionals around the globe

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 May 2023 – Intuit QuickBooks today announces global free access to QuickBooks Online Accountant (QBOA), enabling accounting professionals in 170 countries to move to the cloud faster, scale their practices and bring more value to their clients and the wider economy.