Techcombank and Backbase Win The Best Digital CX Partner Retail Bank Award
Backbase Engagement Banking Platform powers award-winning retail bank offeringSINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 May 2023 – Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, and Techcombank, one of the largest joint stock banks in Vietnam and a leading bank in Asia in digital transformation, have been named joint winners of The Best Digital CX Partner – Retail Bank award by The Digital Banker, for the implementation of the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. The official awards gala was held on April 27, 2023 at The Andaz Hotel, Singapore.
The Digital Banker’s judges noted “The Backbase Engagement Platform has proven to be effective in driving digital transformation in banking. Its unified platform structure is revolutionizing the customer journey of retail consumers and enabling much-needed access to finance in a coherent and seamless manner.”
“Techcombank is able to continuously create digital banking experience on the cutting edge as a result of the autonomous control and flexibility derived from Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform,” Mukesh Pilania, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Banking, Techcombank said. “The architecture built on a single codebase is clean and robust to enable our team to confidently customize user interface, create bespoke journeys, and deliver a synchronous experience across both digital front-end and employee back-end channels; at the same time, its pre-built journeys operate as accelerators for faster go-to-market”
Agility , Control, and Time to Market
Techcombank partnered with Backbase for retail banking in October 2020 and went live in November 2021 for its 5.5 million retail banking customers. Following the success of the retail banking solution launch, Techcombank expanded the use of Backbase Engagement Banking platform to business banking in December 2021. Techcombank chose Backbase to accelerate the digitalization of its retail and business banking lines of business after assessing the fit of Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform with the bank’s digital transformation vision. The bank’s strategy is to create mobile banking UI/UX uniquely as their own and Backbase’s platform architecture gave them the ability to create multi-layer building, which provided the bank with greater agility and faster time to market. Techcombank has been able to create, manage, and optimize its end-to-end customer experience seamlessly as it scales up its digital offerings as a digital-first bank. Today, Techcombank boasts an App Store app rating of 4.8 and a Google Play app rating of 4.7.
The strong fit between Backbase and Techcombank is a result of the comprehensive suite of tools, architecture, and developer support Backbase provides as a value-add, within Asia itself, for banks to become practitioners of the platform. The Backbase Asia Customer Success Hub based in Singapore and Vietnam provides local implementation, technology and architecture support, which encompasses leadership and consultation on architecture governance, imparting the knowhow to design and implement the solution, performance tuning, scalability, and change management. In addition, the Backbase Application Development Support (ADS) is set up to continuously provide ongoing coaching and best practices on app development on the Engagement Banking Platform.
“Techcombank is a very forward-looking bank with clear goals and enterprising visions for their digital banking offerings. As their engagement banking platform partner , we are required to deliver solutions that fulfill their objectives.” Riddhi Dutta, Regional Vice President, Asia, Backbase said.“ The fact that our architecture is able to consistently deliver to their needs is testament to the agility and strength of our technology. We are very proud to be winning the Best Digital CX Partner – Retail Bank award together with Techcombank.”
The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform was recognized as a leader earlier this year by industry research analysts at Celent and Omdia.
