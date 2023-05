The Mills Fabrica Celebrates Five Years of Accelerating Techstyle and Agrifood Innovations

Investing up to USD 3M per startup – and in search for more

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 May 2023 – The Mills Fabrica celebrates five years of accelerating innovations, development, and adoption in the categories of techstyle (the intersection between technology and lifestyle) and agrifood tech.