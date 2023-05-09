Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run raises a record-breaking HK$2.5 million for Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong

The Goodman Magic Mile raised HK$2.5 million to provide home-improving services to more than 250 vulnerable households

A total of 46 organisations and over 930 runners raced up the truck ramp at Goodman Westlink, a brand-new sustainable logistics landmark in Tuen Mun

The event showcased Goodman’s partnership with local green NGOs to promote long term sustainability





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 May 2023 – Making a triumphant return after a three-year hiatus, the iconic Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run took place last Sunday (7 May) at the brand-new state-of-the-art Goodman Westlink logistics facility in Tuen Mun. The event attracted 46 organisations and over 930 runners, raising a record-breaking HK$2.5 million — 2.5 times the HK$1 million target.All funds will go to Habitat for Humanity’s (‘Habitat’) ‘Project Home Works’ community program to help improve the living conditions of 250 vulnerable households in Hong Kong. Around 30% of the supported households will be within the Tuen Mun area where the Goodman Westlink property is located, directly contributing to the local community.The unique running event saw participants scale the building’s mile-long truck ramp, from the ground floor to the rooftop green garden — the equivalent of running the distance of Lion Rock Tunnel. The event consisted of three runs, one of which was the Magic Mile Challenge, where Tom Croagh won the men’s race and Tina Choy was crowned women’s champion, with the winning times of 00:22:53 and 00:26:32 respectively.In addition to providing participants with a unique race track, the Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run shared the sustainability focus of the Goodman Westlink development. The event partnered with two local NGOs, BottLess and The Green Earth , to promote sustainability and implemented several environmental initiatives. Among these initiatives was the elimination of 4,000 single-use items that participants would have otherwise consumed during the event.Participants were also invited to join Habitat’s onsite Home Improvement workshop at the event. The workshop provided an opportunity for participants to learn about various types of tools and renovation methods that Habitat and its volunteers will use when improving the living conditions for vulnerable households.said: “We are thrilled with the tremendous support for the event, and to have more than doubled our fundraising target. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring back the Magic Mile Charity Run this year and we could not have achieved these amazing results without the overwhelming support of our participants and corporate partners. We would like to express our special thanks to our founding sponsors CBRE and ING, who have been major sponsors since 2012 as well as CR Construction and JLL, who are our double platinum sponsors this year.Harvey added: “The participants were excited about the event this year because it was their first time racing at Goodman Westlink, our latest sustainable logistics facility in Hong Kong. It was a unique experience to run up Hong Kong’s newest logistics building for a good cause, and we are proud to bring people and resources together to make a meaningful difference for the community.”said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Goodman Group for hosting this event as we work to make a positive impact in our community. Habitat has already started using the funds to support local households in need. As of today, we have already served 79 families through repairs, renovation, deep cleaning and de-cluttering.”Gold sponsorsEvent partnersOfficial partnersHashtag: #CompanyNews #Business #CharityRun #Goodman #Westlink #Logistics #Industrialproperty #TuenMun #Charity

Goodman

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG) and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.



Goodman’s specialist global industrial property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform, delivers essential infrastructure for the digital economy. Goodman helps create sustainable and innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.



