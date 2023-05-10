New Compression Latch From Southco Offers Visual Indication Of Latch Open Status
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 May 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of VISE ACTION® Compression Latches with a new version that allows visual confirmation of latch open status. Southco’s E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator features red, reflective indicator wings that can be easily viewed when the latch is open, allowing latch status to be monitored at all times. This new offering expands the line of MAKE SAFETY VISIBLE BY SOUTHCO™ products, which provide visual indication for improving safety and monitoring access in a wide variety of applications.