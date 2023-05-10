OPPO Find N2 Flip Will Be One of the First Devices to Receive the Android 14 Beta 1 Update
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – OPPO today announced its very first clamshell foldable phone – the Find N2 Flip will be one of the first smartphones in the world to receive the new Google Android 14 Beta 1 update. Developers and early-adopters can get their hands on the developer’s version of ColorOS built around the first beta of Android 14, experimenting with new features and APIs on their OPPO flip phone.