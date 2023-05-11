Flash Coffee Extends Series B Round to US$50 Million
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – Singapore-based tech-enabled coffee chain Flash Coffee has announced the successful completion of its Series B financing round led by White Star Capital, raising a total of US$50 million following its latest closing. Existing investors including White Star Capital, Delivery Hero, Geschwister Oetker, and Conny & Co, participated in the financing round – with several of them further increasing their stake in the company.