Over 16,000 customers enabled to tackle uncertainties in logistics through DHL Global Forwarding’s digital platform myDHLi
- Customers to benefit from: shipment booking in six steps, transparency on order level, easier document management, higher visibility on ecological footprint and carbon intelligence
- Latest features and innovations unveiled at the transport logistic trade fair
BONN/MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – At the third myDHLi Digital Summit, DHL Global Forwarding presented its upgraded state-of-the-art digital customer portal and how it helps customers enhance their logistics’ performance, resilience, and sustainability, even in uncertain times. Broadcasted live from the transport logistic trade fair in Munich, Deutsche Post DHL Group’s leading international freight specialist introduced new features and updates to the myDHLi portal, making it even more convenient and efficient. Since its launch in 2020, the number of customers managing their logistics and transportation needs with myDHLi grew to over 16,000.