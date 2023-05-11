From APAC to Global, Yonyou Launches Globalization 2.0 Strategies to Empower Enterprises Digitalization
20th Anniversary of Yonyou Hong KongHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – Yonyou Network Technology (600588.SS) held the Yonyou BIP Globalization 2.0 Strategy Launch Conference in Hong Kong on May 9, 2023, introducing the globalization 2.0 strategy ‘New Products, New Solutions, New Regions’. This event marked the full-scale promotion of Yonyou’s cloud service product, Yonyou BIP, and the release of new finance and HR management solutions for globalization. With 20 years of expertise in Hong Kong, Yonyou aims to deepen business operations in the APAC region and expand the business to Europe, America, Japan, and the Middle East.
Founded in 1988, Yonyou is the world’s leading enterprise management software and cloud services provider, offering industry-wide ERP software and SaaS solutions. Yonyou has been recognized by Gartner as global top 10 ERP providers, and ranked by IDC as the largest enterprise management software provider in China.