SUNeVision’s HKIS-1 Crowned Gold Stevie® Award for Technological Innovation

Showcasing Cutting-edge Cable Landing Stations and Connectivity Solutions
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (‘SUNeVision’, SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, has won Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Technology Development – Computer Industries in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The award recognises the technological excellence of SUNeVision’s HKIS-1, the carrier-neutral cable landing station (CLS) with state-of-the-art infrastructure.