Design Spectrum of Hong Kong Design Centre Presents ‘The Full Gamut’ Exhibition Where Fashion Synergises with Cross-disciplinary Design, Inspires a Multifaceted Fashion Scene in Hong Kong

Published: May 15, 2023

New Installation Project Reimagines the Classic Lee Kung Man Signage in Neon

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 May 2023 – The fashion sector is all-encompassing – every aspect of it, from a single piece of cotton thread and weaving techniques to window displays, spatial arrangements and brand strategies. The artistry, expertise and knowledge involved quintessentially run in the veins of the entire production process. As a living proof, Hong Kong has evolved from being the Asian hub of garment manufacturing to one of the global creative platforms for emerging designers, incubating fashion talent who have worked their ways to redefine how we see and experience fashion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.