Aon Advances Commitment to Innovation in Singapore with Launch of Climate Hub

Through this initiative, the firm will expand its Centre for Innovation and Analytics

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 May 2023 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the launch of a new climate innovation hub in Singapore. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the hub will help Aon’s clients around the world navigate environmental risk and opportunities.