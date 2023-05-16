BingX Celebrates 5th Anniversary with 10 Million USDT Reward Pool
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 May 2023 – BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its upcoming 5th anniversary and express its heartfelt gratitude to its valued users who have supported and trusted the platform over the past five years. To commemorate this special occasion, BingX is delighted to announce the launch of User Appreciation Month, a month-long celebration with a total prize pool of 10 Million USDT, dedicated to giving back to the community that has been instrumental in its success.