Nexusguard Launches New DDoS Scrubbing Center in São Paulo, Brazil, to Provide Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions for Network Providers
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – Media OutReach – 16 May 2023 – Nexusguard, a global leader in DDoS protection and cybersecurity solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of a new DDoS scrubbing center in São Paulo, Brazil. The new center will provide comprehensive protection for local network operators and enterprises against DDoS attacks, mitigating the growing threat of cyber attacks in the region.
Powered by the new DDoS scrubbing Center in São Paulo, Nexusguard Bastions enables network provider partners to offer real-time threat detection and mitigation with premium managed service and support.
Juniman Kasman, Nexusguard’s Chief Technology Officer, said, “We are proud to launch our new DDoS scrubbing center in São Paulo, Brazil, to help local network operators and enterprises protect their network, DNS, and applications from cyber threats. Nexusguard Bastions will simplify DDoS operation for the network operator’s technical team, helping them to effectively mitigate the growing threat of DDoS attacks in the area.”
Nexusguard Bastions is a managed DDoS protection service designed for businesses dealing with the impacts triggered by cyber attacks or seeking to add advanced cybersecurity capabilities to their product portfolio. The deployment of Bastions is quick, easy to set up, and simplifies DDoS for network operator’s network and cybersecurity teams.
Highlights of Nexusguard Bastions
The new DDoS scrubbing center in São Paulo, Brazil, is set to launch in the 2023 Q2, and Nexusguard invites Network Providers in the region to contact their team to learn more about how they can benefit from this new center’s services. (https://www.nexusguard.com/NewBrazilPOP)
- Lower TCO
- Speed to Market
- Proven Business Model
- Low Latency
- Protection against volumetric, protocol, and application layer DDoS attacks
- Flexible deployments: Cloud, On-perm or True Hybrid
