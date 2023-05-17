Hong Kong Startup SleekFlow Successfully Integrates GPT-4 to Drive Customer Interactions: SleekFlow AI Enables Businesses Achieve Customer Service Management and Sales Automation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 May 2023 – The launch of ChatGPT has led to a surge in the adoption of Generative AI in business applications, with many businesses leveraging Open AI’s state-of-the-art language model to enhance their customer service, sales, and marketing strategies. SleekFlow, the SaaS omnichannel social commerce platform backed by Tiger Global, has announced the successful development of SleekFlow AI, a transformative business solution that is powered by GPT-4 technology. The startup has taken the lead in developing SleekFlow AI to assist professionals in enhancing their communication skills, maximizing their knowledge base, and developing context-aware AI-powered chatbots that deliver spot-on solutions every time.