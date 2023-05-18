HKSTP Partners with JYCGIF: New Memorandum of Understanding Aims to Draw Female Secondary Students to I&T
Partnership Focused on Developing Female Talent Pipeline for Hong Kong’s I&T Ecosystems
- Summer “Ideathon” between HKSTP and JYCGIF targets female secondary school students.
- Participants will compete in groups to propose innovative I&T end-to-end solutions, under the guidance of leading female entrepreneurs.
- A MoU was also signed between the two organisations that aims to organise other such I&T related activities in the future to help draw female secondary school students to the I&T field.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 May 2023 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (“HKSTP”) and Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation (“JYCGIF”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) that aims to draw female secondary school students to the field of Innovation and Technology (“I&T”), promote gender diversity in the industry and empower women as influential figures promoting Hong Kong as an international I&T hub.