Vantage Data Centers expands its Asia Pacific footprint to Taipei with 16MW data center development

Entrance into Taiwan will support strong digitalization growth, including cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), from global hyperscalers

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 December 2023 – Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced its entrance into Taipei, Taiwan’s largest data center market. The company will open TPE1 , a 16MW, 215,000 square foot (20,000 square meters) data center in mid 2024.