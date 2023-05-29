Schneider Electric Releases New White Paper and TradeOff Tool Focused on How DCIM Addresses Hybrid IT Management Challenges

NAIROBI, KENYA

An ultra-sleek,

ultra-fast phone is next on Infinix‘s launch pad, according to insider talk.

The yet to be launched device is said to be the latest addition in the

Infinix’s NOTE Series, the brand’s flagship model targeting the mid-to-high end

market segment. The new NOTE is rumored

to be powered by an upgraded processor that makes it incredibly fast and

ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive

strong and smooth all-round performance.

In the current global and business climate, a successful businessman

needs to be informed and decisive. To

match, he needs to be powered by a reliable phone with equal prestige to keep

him connected. The new NOTE is said to

be perfectly positioned for this.

“Infinix’s new flagship NOTE smartphone has been designed and developed

with current and future everyday challenges in mind. Ensuring that its users can rely on it for

extended periods while on the move. Be

it keeping in touch with the latest news or stock market movements or achieving

that top score in your favorite mobile game. Infinix developers have made sure all these can be served at “ultra-speed,” an insider close to the company elaborated.

Looking at what’s under the hood of this new NOTE, leaks have revealed a

high-performance MediaTek chipset as well as a massive battery with

super long endurance. This comes at the

perfect time with video conferencing becoming the norm for meetings,

presentations and conferences in the current global situation. The rumored chipset is

said to be able to power a smooth feeling, and uninterrupted experience could be supported by the new battery, ensuring that users don’t lose out on those all important

business conversations and updates.

The high-performance MediaTek chipset with MediaTek HyperEngine Game

Technology powering the new NOTE will ensure that users get a more

fluent and stable phone that will provide an excellent all-round

performance. This high-performance will

also deliver an unparallel E-sports experience, where top scores in every game

will be a breeze, according to an insider source.

For that uninterrupted

performance while on the go, a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery with

super long endurance coupled with power marathon tech embedded in the device

will keep the phone going for hours on end. While charging your phones, heat is always a concern, the new NOTE apparently

has dual engines technology, enabling it to reduce the heat by 8 degrees while

charging, reveals a source close to the project.

With the camera phone

industry completely transformed in recent years, Infinix has made sure to

include a top of the line set of high definition cameras in the new NOTE 8,

says company insiders. It is rumored

that the 64M Ultra HD 6 Cameras slated for the phone will allow users to

capture every wonderful moment in life.

And all that in unbelievable detail, with crystal clear clarity and

lifelike beauty.

Insufficient light has

always been plaguing users when shooting videos. Infinix developers are said to have zoomed in

on this issue and spend more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research

and development to address this issue, so that the NOTE 8 can deliver

uncompromising results under low light conditions. Truly striving to be above the competition, a

source close to the R&D efforts has shared

For those with a

creative streak, the device will also have beautifying technology for video,

reveal sources close to the project.

The upcoming phone is said to target users who want the better things in

life, where a fast, reliable and uninterrupted mobile experience is something

that is non-negotiable.

For the successful business person or entrepreneur who counts on

productivity, good security features, an intuitive interface and solid battery

life. The upcoming NOTE 8 will

effortlessly provide easy access to things like email, office-related apps, and

more, while working on the go.

For users who want that long lasting and fast gaming experience, as well

as the ability to be creative in your photo or video production, NOTE 8 seems

to have those needs covered.

With these attributes in mind, it seems like the new NOTE is not only

the rightful successor to its reputable NOTE series, but also an

elite smart phone for Infinix to tempt high-end consumers who want to upgrade

their smartphones to a whole new level.

Stay tuned for updates as more will be reveal about the NOTE 8 features

in its upcoming launch.

