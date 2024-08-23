Sequans Communications Preliminary Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Six months ended June 30,

2024 (3) 2023

Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported $ (12,701 ) $ (14,157 )

Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 2,964 3,559

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (3 ) (2,627 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) 8,805 3,114

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss) – –

Impact of debt reimbursement – –

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment (13,620 ) –

Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted $ (14,555 ) $ (10,111 )

IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported ($0.21 ) ($0.27 )

Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.07

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00 ($0.05 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.14 $ 0.06

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss) $ 0.00 $ 0.00

Impact of debt reimbursement $ 0.00 $ 0.00

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment ($0.22 ) $ 0.00

Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS ($0.24 ) ($0.19 )

IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.21 ) ($0.27 )

Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.07

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00 ($0.05 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.14 $ 0.06

Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss) $ 0.00 $ 0.00

Impact of debt reimbursement $ 0.00 $ 0.00

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment ($0.22 ) $ 0.00

Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.24 ) ($0.19 )

(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:

Cost of product revenue $ 44 $ 59

Research and development 827 958

Sales and marketing 678 708

General and administrative 1,415 1,834

(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates