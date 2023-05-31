Schneider Electric’s first Sustainability School opens for enrolment

In the first chapter, attendees will learn the basics of sustainability, including the science and jargon behind it and why it is crucial for businesses to take environmental, social and governance factors (ESG) seriously.

Chapter 3: Leverage sustainable skills to increase business opportunities [Launching Q1, 2024]

The second chapter focuses on how SMEs can build a decarbonization strategy, including information on easy-to-implement tools that can support them in decarbonizing their own operations and that of their customers.The third chapter summarizes the key knowledge and tools learnt throughout the programme – from energy efficiency to decarbonization – to support attendees in putting the theory into practice.